Hyde (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road contest against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Both Hyde and Chris Carson (foot) received the same designation for Week 10, and coach Pete Carroll told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that the running backs likely will be "game-time decisions." Because the Seahawks have a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, the breakdown of the backfield is in flux as the weekend kicks off. Aside from Hyde and Carson, Seattle has two healthy options (Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas) in the backfield.