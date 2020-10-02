Hyde (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Miami, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With Hyde and Chris Carson (knee) both listed as questionable, it'll be tough to get a read on the Seattle backfield before the team releases its inactive list Sunday morning. Fortunately, the Seahawks have an early kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET, so their inactives should come out around 11:30 a.m. Carson and Hyde both have been limited practice participants throughout this week, while Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas are the healthy alternatives in the Seattle backfield.