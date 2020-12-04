Hyde (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Giants, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hyde was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough before the Seahawks kept him off the field Thursday. Still, in spite of his toe injury, Hyde seemingly has a good chance to suit up this weekend, especially after head coach Pete Carroll indicated he's counting on the 30-year-old to play, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Seattle ruled out Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) yet again, while Chris Carson (foot) doesn't have a designation, so Hyde likely will be the second fiddle out of the backfield if he's cleared to play.