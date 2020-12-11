Hyde (toe) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Despite having limitations on his practice reps this week, Hyde has been cleared for Week 14 action. The same can be said for Chris Carson (foot), so with Travis Homer (knee) doubtful to play and Rashaad Penny (knee) still on the PUP list, Seattle is slated to roll with a three-player backfield Sunday. In Week 13 against the Giants, Carson paced the unit with 16 touches and a 58-percent share of the snaps on offense. Behind Carson, Hyde had five touches on 25 percent of those plays, while DeeJay Dallas compiled two and 17, respectively.