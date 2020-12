Hyde rushed twice for eight yards and caught his lone target for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-9 win over the 49ers.

Hyde logged 20 snaps on offense as the clear No. 2 behind Chris Carson, while Rashaad Penny played just four snaps. Carson will continue to be the bell cow in a Week 17 clash against the 49ers, leaving minimal fantasy upside for Hyde, especially if Penny receives an increased workload in his third game back.