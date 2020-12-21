Hyde rushed twice for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.

Hyde made his mark on the opening drive of the second half, ripping off a 50-yard touchdown -- the Seahawks' longest rushing score since Week 12 of the 2019 season. Still, the 30-year-old back was rarely involved, as Chris Carson handled a lion's share of the reps (18 total touches). Rashaad Penny figures to garner more looks moving forward, too, as he eases in from a lengthy ACL recovery. Therefore, it will be tough to rely on Hyde in fantasy championships, especially against the Rams' daunting run defense in Week 16.