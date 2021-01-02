Hyde (illness) won't play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hyde hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, but he didn't travel with the team and will miss his sixth game of the season. The 30-year-old running back finished the 2020 regular season with 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns, adding 16 receptions (on 20 targets) for 93 yards. Hyde will aim to return for the playoffs. Rashaad Penny figures to see an uptick in usage behind Chris Carson on Sunday.
