Hyde rushed 15 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and added three receptions for eight yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Chris Carson suffered a foot injury in the second quarter and didn't return, opening the door for Hyde to take over as the lead back for the rest of regulation and overtime. The 30-year-old running back quickly made the most of the opportunity, as he scored his second touchdown of the season on an impressive 24-yard scamper in which he tip-toed the sidelines to put the Seahawks up two scores with 4:04 remaining in the first half. Since Carson never returned to the game, it's worth monitoring his practice status this week, as Hyde would operate as the de facto No. 1 running back as long as Carson is out, while Travis Homer would work in as the third-down back.