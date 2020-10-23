Hyde (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Even though Hyde's activity remained limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday, he showed enough improvement to gain clearance to play for the first time since Week 3. Hyde should immediately unseat Travis Homer for the No. 2 role in the backfield, serving as the top option off the bench behind starter Chris Carson. In his first three games with Seattle, Hyde carried 16 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while hauling in all three of his targets for 26 yards.