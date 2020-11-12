Hyde (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Hyde has been kept off the practice field since Week 7 prep due to a tight hamstring, joining Chris Carson (foot) as DNPs on seven consecutive Seattle injury reports. Notably, coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects both backs to practice this week, but now they have just Thursday and Friday to prove their respective healths. If one or both of Hyde and Carson miss a third straight game Sunday against the Rams, the Seahawks backfield again will be headed by the combination of Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas.