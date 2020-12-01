Hyde rushed 15 times for 22 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Eagles.

Hyde led the Seahawks in carries despite usual starter Chris Carson returning from a four-game injury absence. However, Hyde could hardly get anything going with his larger workload, while Carson ended with eight carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. That contrast could see Carson return to first choice in Seattle's backfield in Week 13 versus the Giants, but Hyde has presumably done enough lately to remain in the mix.

More News