Hyde rushed 15 times for 22 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Eagles.

Hyde led the Seahawks in carries despite usual starter Chris Carson returning from a four-game injury absence. However, Hyde could hardly get anything going with his larger workload, while Carson ended with eight carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. That contrast could see Carson return to first choice in Seattle's backfield in Week 13 versus the Giants, but Hyde has presumably done enough lately to remain in the mix.