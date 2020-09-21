Hyde rushed five times for 22 yards and caught both targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots.

Hyde dropped to a 24 percent snap share in Week 2 with Chris Carson getting more comfortable after last year's serious hip injury, but the former still finished the game with seven touches -- the same number as Week 1. However, any hope of Hyde splitting reps with Carson has essentially been extinguished, as Carson will be the unequivocal lead back as long as he stays healthy. Hyde is a solid insurance policy in deeper formats, but Travis Homer could get some reps as well if Carson gets hurt.