Coach Pete Carroll noted Monday that Hyde (hamstring) may not return Sunday in Buffalo, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "It's hard to get that done in a couple weeks time," Carroll said of Hyde's hamstring tightness.

Hyde was unable to practice last week and was listed as doubtful before not suiting up for this past Sunday's win against the 49ers. Following Carroll's comment, Hyde doesn't appear as if he's in a position to suit up this weekend either. Ultimately, Hyde's ability to practice (or lack thereof) in the coming days will forecast whether another DNP is in store. With uncertainty surrounding Chris Carson and his mid-foot sprain as well, DeeJay Dallas once again may lead the Seahawks backfield Sunday, especially if Travis Homer can't get past his knee injury.