Coach Pete Carroll said Hyde will be "a big factor" for the Seahawks, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.

Carroll's comments aren't exactly reliable, but there does seem to be a general consensus from Seattle beat reporters about Hyde getting regular work with the first-team offense. That's largely because Chris Carson has seen his practice workloads carefully monitored, a trend that could continue -- albeit to a lesser extent -- in the regular season. It seems both Hyde and Carson have looked healthy this month, with the former returning from shoulder surgery and the latter working his way back from a hip fracture. Meanwhile, Rashaad Penny (knee) remains on the PUP list, likely headed for an extended absence to start the season.