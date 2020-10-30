Hyde (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Hyde emerged from Sunday's loss at Arizona with a hamstring injury, and while he hasn't practiced this week, coach Pete Carroll doesn't consider the issue to be a major one, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. Among the Seahawks' top three running backs, Hyde may actually be the healthiest of the group, with Chris Carson tending to a mid-foot sprain and Travis Homer dealing with a knee contusion.. Neither Carson nor Homer have practiced this week, though, so Seattle could be forced to roll with rookie fourth-rounder DeeJay Dallas on Sunday versus the 49ers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Injury downplayed•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Scores in return to action•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Set to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Another limited practice•
-
Seahawks' Carlos Hyde: Puts in limited practice session•