Hyde (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
While Hyde's absence hurts the Seahawks' depth at running back, the team will at least have top option Chris Carson (knee) available after the latter's status was also in question for the Week 4 matchup. Behind Carson, Travis Homer is expected to step in as the top backup to Carson, while rookie DeeJay Dallas could also see the first offensive snaps of his career after being limited to a special-teams role in his NFL debut last week against the Cowboys. Hyde, meanwhile, will turn his focus to getting healthy for the Seahawks' Week 5 home game versus Minnesota.