Hyde (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
Hyde emerged from last Sunday's loss at Arizona with a tight hamstring, which kept him off the practice field this week. When the Seahawks listed him as doubtful to play Sunday, there wasn't much optimism about his ability to change the team's mind, and he indeed will don street clothes. Joining Hyde on the inactive list is Chris Carson (foot), meaning Travis Homer (knee) and DeeJay Dallas will be the basis of Seattle's ground game Week 8.