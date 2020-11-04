Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Hyde (hamstring) will not suit up in Buffalo on Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Hyde will miss a second consecutive game due to his hamstring strain, making his next chance to retake the field Nov. 15 versus the Rams. Carroll also said that Chris Carson (foot) won't be evaluated until Friday, but that Travis Homer (knee) is on track to play. In any case, DeeJay Dallas will begin the week as the only fully healthy running back in Seattle's murky backfield.