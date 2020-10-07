Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Hyde (shoulder) will wear a no-contact jersey during the practice week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll continues to be optimistic that Hyde will play Sunday against the Vikings, and he added that this isn't the same shoulder that Hyde had surgery on this offseason to repair a torn labrum. Still, it's likely Hyde carries a questionable tag, at best, into Sunday's matchup, and with a Week 6 bye on the horizon, the Seahawks could opt to provide the 30-year-old running back some extra rest so that he stays healthy in the long run. If he sits out, expect Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas to rotate in behind Chris Carson.