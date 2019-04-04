Seahawks' Cassius Marsh: Returning to Seattle
Marsh signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.
Marsh will stay within the NFC West after being let go by the 49ers last month, returning to the team that spent a fourth-round pick on him back in 2014. The 26-year-old registered 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 16 games with San Francisco in 2018 and should provide Seattle with depth on the edge behind Frank Clark.
