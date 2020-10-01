site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Cedric Ogbuehi: Back to full speed
Ogbuehi (pectoral) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Ogbuehi appears ready to make his season debut in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. He'll serve as a backup tackle to Brandon Shell and Duane Brown (knee).
