Seahawks' Cedric Ogbuehi: Inactive for Week 2
Sep 20, 2020
Ogbuehi (pectoral) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Ogbuehi was initially listed as doubtful for Week 2, so his lack of availability isn't very surprising. Jamarco Jones stands to slot in as Seattle's primary backup tackle as long as Ogbuehi remains sidelined.
