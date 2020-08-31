site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Cedric Ogbuehi: Injures shoulder Sunday
Coach Pete Carroll said that Ogbuehi "banged up his shoulder" during Sunday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Ogbuehi is on track to play a key backup role at both tackle positions if healthy, so it would be a fairly notable blow to Seattle's depth if he's forced to miss significant time.
