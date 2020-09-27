site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-cedric-ogbuehi-still-missing-action | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Cedric Ogbuehi: Still missing action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ogbuehi (pectoral) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Ogbuehi has yet to suit up this season with the pectoral issue, and he'll continue to be sidelined. Jamarco Jones is expected to slot in as Seattle's primary backup tackle with Ogbuehi sidelined.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read