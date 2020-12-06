site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-cedric-ogbuehi-wont-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Cedric Ogbuehi: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ogbuehi (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The 28-year-old was poised to start at right tackle with Brandon Shell (ankle) out, but he'll also be unavailable due to the calf injury. Jamarco Jones should receive the start for Seattle on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read