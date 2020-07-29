Warmack has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Warmack sat out the 2019 campaign to focus on getting back to full health. The former 10th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft will now delay his return until 2021.
