Cross (foot) did not participate at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross left Seattle's divisional-round win versus the 49ers early after suffering a foot injury, and now his status for the NFC Championship is up in the air. His direct backups at left tackle, Josh Jones (knee) and Amari Kight (knee), also did not practice Wednesday, so if Cross can't get back onto the practice field Thursday or Friday and give himself a chance to play Sunday versus the Rams, the Seahawks could find themselves with a serious issue along the offensive line.