default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cross (knee/hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Hamstring and knee injuries limited Cross's practice participation Wednesday, but the fourth-year pro avoided an injury tag for the divisional round after logging a full practice Thursday. Cross should remain the starter at left tackle while Mason Richman and Amari Kight provide depth.

More News