Seahawks' Charles Cross: Cleared to play vs. San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (knee/hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Hamstring and knee injuries limited Cross's practice participation Wednesday, but the fourth-year pro avoided an injury tag for the divisional round after logging a full practice Thursday. Cross should remain the starter at left tackle while Mason Richman and Amari Kight provide depth.
