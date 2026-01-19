Seahawks' Charles Cross: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (foot) has been deemed day-to-day by Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Cross suffered a foot injury in Saturday's divisional-round win over San Francisco and wasn't able to finish the contest. Given Macdonald's assessment of Cross's status, the left tackle's likelihood of playing Sunday versus Los Angeles seems to be up in the air. Should Cross not be able to suit up, Josh Jones (knee) or Amari Kight could be asked to move into a starting role.
