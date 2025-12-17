Cross (hamstring) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Cross has been absent from the first two walkthroughs of Week 16 prep due to a hamstring injury he sustained late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 18-16 win over the Colts. He would have to practice Wednesday in at least a limited capacity in order to have a realistic chance of playing in Thursday's NFC West tilt against the Rams. Mason Richman and Josh Jones would be the top two candidates to start at left tackle if Cross is unable to play.