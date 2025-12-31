Seahawks' Charles Cross: DNP to open Week 18 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (hamstring) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Cross has missed the Seahawks' last two games due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Colts in Week 15. He is unlikely to play against the 49ers on Saturday unless he returns to practice this week, and if he were to be ruled out, then Josh Jones would likely remain as the Seahawks' starter at left tackle, though the latter also missed Tuesday's walkthrough due to ankle and knee injuries.
