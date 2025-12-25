default-cbs-image
Cross (hamstring) didn't participate in Seattle's practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Cross is still battling the hamstring injury that held him out of the Week 16 win over the Rams. Josh Jones would likely make another start at left tackle during Sunday's matchup versus the Panthers if Cross ends up being forced to miss a second straight game.

