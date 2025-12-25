Seahawks' Charles Cross: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (hamstring) didn't participate in Seattle's practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Cross is still battling the hamstring injury that held him out of the Week 16 win over the Rams. Josh Jones would likely make another start at left tackle during Sunday's matchup versus the Panthers if Cross ends up being forced to miss a second straight game.
More News
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: DNP in Tuesday's walkthrough•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Unavailable for walkthrough•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Taken off injury report•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Ramping up participation•