Cross (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross logged a full practice when Seattle began its preparations for the Divisional Round on Tuesday, but he had to be held out for some reps Wednesday, bringing his availability for Saturday's game versus the 49ers into question. He'll likely need to get back to practicing in full Thursday to avoid carrying an injury designation when the Seahawks publish their last practice report of the week.