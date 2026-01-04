Cross (hamstring) and the Seahawks agreed on a four-year, $104.4 million contract extension Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cross is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but a new contract is certainly good for the soul. With Seattle set to have a bye week in the wild-card round, the offensive lineman will set his sights on being ready to go for the divisional round beginning Jan. 17. Cross has established himself as one of the best left tackles in the NFL, and his new deal is the largest non-quarterback contract in Seattle history.