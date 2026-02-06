Cross (foot) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The starting left tackle suffered the foot injury during Seattle's divisional-round win over San Francisco but still played in the NFC Championship Game victory over the Rams. His participation in practice, even on a limited basis, should serve as a good sign ahead of the Super Bowl. If Cross can't go, Josh Jones should be next in line to replace him, but Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, though he returned to full participation Thursday.