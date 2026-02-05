Seahawks' Charles Cross: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (foot) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.
Cross didn't have an injury designation in the Seahawks' initial injury report released Sunday, but is seemingly still battling the foot injury he suffered during the divisional-round win over the 49ers. However, if the 25-year-old ends up being unable to play, the team could find itself shorthanded at left tackle, as Josh Jones is currently dealing with a knee injury and Amari Kight (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Set for the Super Bowl•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Sits out of Thursday's walkthrough•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Still tending to foot issue•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Optimism to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Can't practice Wednesday•