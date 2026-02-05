Cross (foot) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Cross didn't have an injury designation in the Seahawks' initial injury report released Sunday, but is seemingly still battling the foot injury he suffered during the divisional-round win over the 49ers. However, if the 25-year-old ends up being unable to play, the team could find itself shorthanded at left tackle, as Josh Jones is currently dealing with a knee injury and Amari Kight (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.