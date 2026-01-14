Seahawks' Charles Cross: Logs full practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (hamstring) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official sitereports.
Cross missed the final three games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, but thanks to the extra rest from the Seahawks' bye for the NFC wild-card round, the 2022 first-rounder is on track to return for Saturday's divisional-round clash against the 49ers. Cross should reclaim his starting job at left tackle while Josh Jones (ankle) reverts to a reserve role.
