Cross is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a toe injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return. His injury leaves Seattle especially shorthanded on the offensive line, as Abraham Lucas (knee) is also questionable to return. If Cross is unable to return to the game, Stone Forsythe will likely see increased playing time.