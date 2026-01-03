Seahawks' Charles Cross: Nearing return to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that the Seahawks are optimistic Cross (hamstring) can return to action in the next one-to-two weeks, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Cross has been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the 49ers but could be eyeing a return to the field in the wild-card round if Seattle doesn't clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over San Francisco. Josh Jones (ankle) is expected to make the start at left tackle Saturday.
