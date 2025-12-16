Cross suffered a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' 18-16 win over the Colts on Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Cross tweaked his hamstring during Jason Myer's game-winning 56-yard field goal during the final minute of the fourth quarter. Cross faces an uphill battle to be ready to play Thursday against the Rams, and if he's ultimately ruled out, then Mason Richman and Josh Jones would likely start at left tackle.