Cross (foot) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

The fourth-year pro has missed the first two practices of the week due to a foot injury, but head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism Thursday that Cross would play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Backup tackles Josh Jones (knee/ankle) and Amari Knight (knee) also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, so Friday's practice report and injury designations should provide some clarity on the Seahawks' health on the offensive line heading into Sunday's contest.