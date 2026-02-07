Seahawks' Charles Cross: Playing in Super Bowl LX
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (foot) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Cross upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited to start the week. The starting left tackle did not hold an injury designation last week either, and his playing status for Sunday's contest was never in question. The 25-year-old is all set to protect Sam Darnold's blindside on the biggest stage.
