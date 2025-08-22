Cross (finger) participated in 11-on-11 team drills at practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Cross has been slowly ramping up his participation at practice recently. Head coach Mike Macdonald described the offensive tackle as someone that "wants to do everything" and it seems like he's progressing well. Cross underwent surgery to repair a dislocated finger in late July, but he remains on track to be available for the team's regular-season opener Sept. 7 versus the 49ers.