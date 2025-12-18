Seahawks' Charles Cross: Ruled out for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Cross suffered a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of Seattle's win over the Colts. He wasn't able to practice at all during the week, leading to him being ruled out. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Cross will be sidelined between two and four weeks.
More News
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: DNP in Tuesday's walkthrough•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Unavailable for walkthrough•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Taken off injury report•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Ramping up participation•
-
Seahawks' Charles Cross: Undergoes finger surgery•