Cross (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross suffered a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of Seattle's win over the Colts. He wasn't able to practice at all during the week, leading to him being ruled out. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Cross will be sidelined between two and four weeks.

