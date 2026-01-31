default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cross (foot) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Super Bowl LX,John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross missed consecutive practices to end the week but remains free of any injury designation as the Seahawks end the first week of Super Bowl preparation. The starting left tackle was absent to rest his injured foot and will likely upgrade his practice participation next week as the team continues to prepare to face the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

More News