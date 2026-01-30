Cross (foot) did not participate in Thursday's walkthrough practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross was able to play through a foot injury during the Seahawks' NFC Championship Game victory over the Rams on Sunday. Seattle will take the cautious approach in managing Cross's injury, and the fourth-year offensive lineman will have more than a week to recover ahead of Super Bowl LX against the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8. Backup offensive linemen Josh Jones (ankle/knee) and Amari Knight (knee) were estimated as limited and DNP, respectively, for Thursday's session.