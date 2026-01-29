Cross (foot) was estimated as a limited practice participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Cross was able to play through the problem with his foot for the NFC Championship, but he's apparently still not at full strength as Seattle starts its preparations for the Super Bowl. His direct backups at left tackle aren't at 100 percent either - Josh Jones (ankle) was also estimated as a limited participant Wednesday, while Amari Kight (knee) was estimated as a non-participant.