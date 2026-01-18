Cross exited Saturday's divisional-round game versus the 49ers with a foot injury and is considered questionable to return, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

It wouldn't be surprising if Cross doesn't re-enter the game with the Seahawks maintaining a 28-point lead at the time of this report. The Mississippi State product has been a key part of Seattle's reinvigorated offensive line that helped earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. His status will be worth monitoring if the Seahawks move on to the NFC Championship Game. Josh Jones (knee) is inactive, so undrafted rookie Amari Kight will fill in for the remainder of the game if Cross doesn't return.