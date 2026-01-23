Seahawks' Charles Cross: Suiting up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross (foot) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Cross was unable to participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the left tackle has managed to dodge an injury designation anyway. The 25-year-old should be all set to suit up for Sunday's contest and help the Seahawks protect quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Kenneth Walker.
