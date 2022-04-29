The Seahawks selected Cross in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, ninth overall.

Seattle is starting its rebuild with the pick it acquired from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade by bolstering the offensive line. Cross is a unique prospect in that he's coming out of an Air Raid offense at Mississippi State, which is the type of system that rarely produces blue-chip offensive linemen. Mississippi State threw the ball an FBS-high 73 percent of the time on offense in 2021, which gave Cross invaluable experience in his pass sets. Per Pro Football Focus, Cross had 719 pass-blocking reps as a true junior in 2021. Cross is considered the best pass-blocking tackle in the class and he has the tools to develop in the run game as well. Look for Cross to challenge for the starting left tackle spot right away in Seattle.